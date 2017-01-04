[CES 2017] Intel präsentiert neue Kaby Lake Prozessoren für MacBook Pro & Co

Intel hat auf der CES 2017 in Las Vegas die neuen Kaby Lake Prozessoren vorgestellt, die mit ziemlicher Sicherheit unter anderem in den neuen MacBook Pro Modellen zum Einsatz kommen werden.

Die ersten Chips aus der Kaby Lake Reihe wurden im August vorgestellt. Es fehlten aber unter anderem die passenden Quad Core Chips für die MacBook Pro Serie. Aus diesem Grund greif Apple im Moment auf den i7-6700HQ und höher zu. Mit der gestrigen Vorstellung sollte sich das nun ändern. Die neuen Prozessoren sollen bis zu 20 Prozent schnellere Performance für Notebooks und 25 Prozent für Desktops bieten. Dabei verbrauchen sie aber auch weniger Strom, als die vorherige Generation.

Das Line Up enthält nun die Dual Core U-Serie, die für die MacBooks und MacBook Pro Modelle bis 13 Zoll relevant sind und die H-Serie für die High-Performance MacBooks. Die S-Serie wäre für iMacs relevant. Alle Prozessoren unterstützen auch die Thunderbolt 3 Schnittstelle.

With the Y-series processor family, 2 in 1s are reimagined, enabling thin and fanless designs for ultra-mobility. On U-series processors, enhanced productivity and creativity are possible in increasingly slim form factors without sacrificing battery life – in fact, new 7th Gen Intel Core U-series processors now provide up to 10 hours of battery life for the whole workday. Modern Standby ensures laptops resume with data ready in a flash.