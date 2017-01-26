iPhone bald mit flexiblen LCD – Displays statt OLED?

So wie es im Moment aussieht wird Apple in diesem Jahr nicht nur zwei, sondern drei verschiedene Modelle vorstellen. Angeblich wird es sich dabei um ein iPhone 7s und 7s Plus und um das völlig neue iPhone 8 halten. Das letztere soll das erste Smartphone mit einem OLED Display werden. Doch wird Apple auch langfristig diese Technologie einsetzen?

Es ist natürlich höchst spekulativ zu diesem Zeitpunkt des Jahres über den weiteren Kurs in Cupertino zu sprechen. Dennoch gibt es ein paar Informationen des iPhone Zulieferers Japan Display. So berichtet das Wall Street Journal, dass sich eben jener Hersteller nicht damit abfinden möchte, dass OLED so auf dem Vormarsch ist. Man hat angeblich eine Möglichkeit gefunden, flexible LCD Displays mit relativ einfachen Mitteln herzustellen.

Japan Display officials said some smartphone makers, which they declined to name, have agreed to adopt the bendable LCD in the next few years. The company also hopes to sell the displays for other uses such as laptop computers and car dashboards.

“Mass production is planned from 2018, and we wouldn’t do that without demand from our clients,” said Mr. Aruga. Japan Display’s major clients, according to its financial statements, include Apple and Huawei Technologies Co.

Bendable displays could help revive growth in a smartphone market that is beginning to get saturated. People familiar with the matter have said Apple is looking at the displays for possible future iPhone models.