Adobe Lightroom für iOS / Android – Raw HDR nun möglich

Benutzt ihr auf eurem iPhone oder Android Smartphone auch Adobe Lightroom zur Verwaltung der Bilder oder zum Fotografieren im RAW Format? Ja? Dann ist die folgende Neuigkeite sicherlich interessant für euch. Mit dem neuesten Update wird nun auch die HDR Funktion für RAW Aufnahmen unterstützt.

Das ganze nennt sich Authentisches HDR mit Lightroom Mobile. Der HDR Modus arbeitet dabei vollautomatisch. Hierbei wird die Szene gescannt und damit der korrekte Belichtungsbereich ermittelt. Dann werden drei verschiedene DNG Files geschossen, die automatisch zu einer Bilddatei zusammengesetzt werden. Das Ergebnis ist ein 16 Bit Floating Point DNG File mit allen Vorteilen der Raw und HDR Fotografie.

The new HDR mode works by automatically scanning the scene to determine the correct exposure range and then capturing three DNG files which are then automatically aligned, merged, deghosted, and tonemapped in the app. You get a 16-bit floating point DNG, with all of the benefits of both an HDR and a raw photo, which is processed by the same algorithms with the same quality as the HDR technology built into Adobe Camera Raw and Lightroom.

Die „schlechte“ Nachricht? Das ganze ist nur auf bestimmten leistungsstarken Smartphones verfügbar. Mindestens ein iPhone 6s oder ein Gerät der Kategorie Galaxy S7 wird dafür benötigt.

For iOS users, the HDR mode requires a device that can capture in DNG, such as an iPhone 6s, 6s Plus, 7, 7 Plus, iPhone SE, or iPad Pro 9.7″.

For Android users, at this point only the Samsung S7, S7 Edge, Google Pixel, and Pixel XL are supported.