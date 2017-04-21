Apple Watch – NikeLab Edition vorgestellt

Apple und Nike pflegen über die vergangenen Jahre eine enge Partnerschaft, die am gestrigen Abend weiter ausgebaut wurde. Auf der Nike News Website wurde gestern bekannt gegeben, dass es bald eine Apple Watch NikeLab Edition geben wird.

Hier brauch man keine Besonderheiten erwarten. Im Kern handelt es sich um eine Apple Watch Sport Series 2 in Space Gray die mit einem neuen Nike+ Sportarmband auf den Markt kommt. Dieses ist Schwarz-Weooß und hat das NikeLab Innovation x Innovators Logo auf der Innenseite. Die Uhr wird ab 27. April auf der Website von Nike und in dem Tokio Store in Isetan erhältlich sein und soll nur in einer begrenzten Stückzahl verkauft werden. Wer auf diese gelochten Sportbänder steht, wird bei Amazon eine Menge schicker Farbkombinationen finden.

Last September, Apple and Nike introduced Apple Watch Nike+, the ultimate tool for anyone who runs, pairing exclusive Nike Sport Bands with Apple Watch Series 2. Today, the long-standing partnership continues with NikeLab — the company’s collaborative innovation platform — through the launch of Apple Watch NikeLab.

The limited edition, neutral-toned Apple Watch NikeLab maintains the beloved features of its predecessor: deep integration with the Nike+ Run Club app, exclusive Siri commands, GPS, a two-times-brighter display and water resistance to 50 meters*, all made possible by a powerful dual-core processor and watchOS 3. ​

Apple Watch NikeLab is the ultimate style companion for those with a passion for running, whether emerging runners or marathon veterans.

The NikeLab Innovation x Innovators logo appears on the inside of the Apple Watch NikeLab band, in 38mm and 42mm options.

Apple Watch NikeLab comes in Space Gray with a Light Bone/Black band, colors exclusive to the NikeLab edition. Apple Watch NikeLab is available April 27 on nike.com, at NikeLab doors and the Apple Watch Store at Isetan Shinjuku.