DJI veröffentlicht Apple TV App für Drohnenvideos

Der Drohnenhersteller DJI hat gestern bekanntgegeben, dass man eine Apple TV App auf den Markt bringt. Diese soll hauptsächlich dazu dienen kuratierte Drohnenvideos bereitzustellen.

Jetzt denkt ihr vielleicht: Warum sollte ich eine App nutzen, die mir nur irgendwelche Drohnenvideos zeigt? Der ein oder andere wird unter euch sein, der sich gern Landschaften ansieht, Städte oder was auch immer. Und das aus einer gänzlich anderen Perspektive. Damit die Qualität der Videos möglichst hoch ist werden Kuratoren den zu euch passenden Content anbieten. Es gibt zum Beispiel eine eigene Sektion für die World Rally Championship.

“We’ve made flying and capturing aerial footage easy with our drones, and now with the DJI Smart TV App, creators will have more ways to share their work with the world. This is really an opportunity for people to be inspired, intrigued, travel to places they would have never imagined and see the world in a whole new way,” said Paul Pan, Senior Product Manager.

Es wird vielleicht auch irgendwann die Möglichkeit geben eigene Drohnenvideos hochzuladen und diese einzureichen. Vielleicht wird es ja bald einen „YouTube“Service nur mit Drohnenvideos geben. Wer weiß! Die App ist nun für den Apple TV, im Samsung Tizen TV Store und für Set-Top Boxen mit Android 5.1 oder höher verfügbar! via

DJI Introduces Its First Smart TV App, Bringing High-Quality Aerial Content To More Homes Around the World

May 15, 2017 – DJI, the world’s leader in civilian drones and aerial imaging technology, Monday announced the availability of its Smart TV App, which will be made available for smart TV platforms including the Samsung Tizen TV and Apple TV. The DJI Smart TV App will allow users to watch a variety of aerial content and 4k videos captured from around the world, all in the comfort of their living room.

Installation and Compatibility

The DJI Smart TV App is now available on Apple TV and Samsung Tizen TV platforms. Once their Smart TV is connected to the internet, users can browse for the DJI Smart TV App logo in the App Store. Once downloaded and installed, the DJI Smart TV App can then be activated without the need for registration.