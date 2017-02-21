iOS 10.3 Beta 3 von Apple veröffentlicht

Apple hat am gestrigen Abend die dritte Beta von iOS 10.3 veröffentlicht. Mit dabei sind wieder eine Menge erwähnenswerte Neuerungen.

Bei Release 10.3 handelt es sich wieder einmal um ein etwas größeres Release. Das deuten auch schon die Neuerungen an, die dort zu finden sind. Unter anderem bietet „Mein iPhone Suchen“ nun auch eine Option zum Finden eurer AirPods an. Weiterhin wird etwas am Filesystem geschraubt und auch sonst hat sich einiges geändert. Zwischen Beta 1 und Beta 3 gibt es kaum Unterschiede, bis auf ein paar Bugfixes. Hier die Änderungen von iOS 10.3 im Detail:

– Find My iPhone now supports AirPods. You can find the location of AirPods and emit a sound from each wireless bud.

– Apple File System (APFS) – A file conversion is performed automatically upon iOS 10.3 install to seamlessly transition over to Apple’s new File System, APFS.

– New Podcast app widget.

– New iCloud Analytics setting to allow sharing of analytics and usage data from your iCloud account.

– Siri cricket scores from Indian Premier League and International Cricket Council.

– In-App Ratings & Reviews switch to allow developers to ask for product feedback, and app developers will be able to respond to reviews in the future.

– Settings app includes account link at top of the main page. A new view provides you with a broader look at device account settings and storage.

– CarPlay gets quick access to the last three apps used.

– Updated UI for Spotlight search suggestions.

– Animations when opening and closing apps slightly modified.