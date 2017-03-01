iOS 10.3 öffentliche Beta 4 von Apple veröffentlicht

Apple hat vor zwei Tagen die vierte Entwicklerbeta von iOS 10.3 veröffentlicht. Wie wir es gewohnt sind, hat der Hersteller nun die öffentliche Beta nachgeschoben!



Bei iOS 10.3 handelt es sich wieder einmal um ein etwas größeres Release. Das deuten auch schon die Neuerungen an, die dort zu finden sind. Unter anderem bietet „Mein iPhone Suchen“ nun auch eine Option zum Finden eurer AirPods an. Weiterhin wird etwas am Filesystem geschraubt und auch sonst hat sich einiges geändert.

Hier die Änderungen von iOS 10.3 im Detail:

– Find My iPhone now supports AirPods. You can find the location of AirPods and emit a sound from each wireless bud. – Apple File System (APFS) – A file conversion is performed automatically upon iOS 10.3 install to seamlessly transition over to Apple’s new File System, APFS. – New Podcast app widget. – New iCloud Analytics setting to allow sharing of analytics and usage data from your iCloud account. – Siri cricket scores from Indian Premier League and International Cricket Council. – In-App Ratings & Reviews switch to allow developers to ask for product feedback, and app developers will be able to respond to reviews in the future. – Settings app includes account link at top of the main page. A new view provides you with a broader look at device account settings and storage. – CarPlay gets quick access to the last three apps used. – Updated UI for Spotlight search suggestions. – Animations when opening and closing apps slightly modified.

Änderungen in Beta 4:

Find My iPhone

Find My iPhone now supports Location and Play Sound for AirPods.

• Location and Play Sound should now work as expected.

• Play Sound emits a noise from the AirPods that reaches a high volume after a few

seconds. Please remove both AirPods from your ears before testing this feature.

iCloud Analytics

During setup, users should no longer reach the “iCloud Analytics” page if they have not yet

signed in.

iCloud Backup

Nightly backups should no longer fail with the error message “Some files were unavailable

during the last backup.”

LAN Asset Cache

LAN Asset Cache functionality should now work as expected.

Lightning Video Adapters

Lightning video adapters should now work as expected.

Managed and Shared Devices

• On managed devices, users should no longer be able to override the current iCloud

Document Sync setting.

• Shared iPad settings should now work as expected.

Xcode Simulator

• The legacy iCloud button in Settings has been removed. iCloud settings are now available

within the new Apple ID settings pane.

• Scrolling in the Today View should no longer crash.

• Attempting to enable iCloud Drive through the iCloud Drive app before the user is signed

into iCloud should no longer cause Settings to crash.