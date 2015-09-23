iPad Mini 4 Display gehört zu den Besten auf dem Markt

Das iPad mini 4 bekommt trotz der wenig vorhandenen Aufmerksamkeit nach der KeyNote am 9. September immer mehr positives Feedback von den Käufern. Dabei kann neben der überarbeiteten Hardware und der guten Performance aber vor allem das Display glänzen.

DisplayMate stellt fest, dass das Panel des iPad Mini 4 das Display des iPad Air 2 übertrifft und somit zu einem der besten Displays auf dem Markt wird. Das iPad mini 4 Panel kommt auf eine Auflösung von 2048 x 1536 und ist ein voll laminiertes Display mit einem Anti-Reflektions-Film. Diese Anti-Relektionsschicht hilft dem iPad auf einen Reflektionswert von gerade einmal 2% zu kommen. Das wurde bisher noch nie bei einem mobilen Display gemessen. Die meisten Tablets liegen hier zwischen 5 und 6%.

The iPad mini 4 has finally grown up and become a full fledged respectable iPad family member with a high performance display that Steve Jobs would be proud of – with not only a full and very accurate 101% sRGB Color Gamut, but even more important, with a very low 2.0% screen Reflectance – the lowest we have ever measured for any mobile display – very impressive!…

The previous record holder for low Reflectance was the iPad Air 2 with 2.5%, but most of the Tablets that we have tested recently fall in the range of 5.0% to 6.5% screen Reflectance (including the mini 3). So the iPad mini 4 has a Contrast in ambient light that is a factor of 2.5X to 3.2X higher than most other tablets (and 36% better than the iPad Air 2) – a major display performance improvement in real world viewing conditions! In fact, the iPad mini 4 has a Contrast Rating for High Ambient Light of 225, the highest we have ever measured and another record for the mini 4.