iPhone 8 – Neue Details zur Ausstattung

Die Gerüchteküche rund um das neue Apple Smartphone iPhone 8 brodelt. Es ist noch früh im Jahr und wir können davon ausgehen, dass das ein oder andere Thema sicherlich auch so umgesetzt wird. Aktuell gibt es von Trendforce wieder Neuigkeiten zu Ausstattung des Apple Flaggschiffs.

Es wird bereits hart spekuliert, dass Apple den Touch ID Sensor im völlig neu konzipierten iPhone 8 gänzlich weglässt und stattdessen einen 3D Scanner für Gesichtserkennung und andere AR Zwecke implementiert. Dieses Thema wird nun auch von Trendforce bestätigt. Weiterhin bringt man neue Details zur Hardware ins Spiel. Das 5,8 Zoll große OLED Display wird angeblich nicht wie bisher vermutet an den Rändern gebogen sein, da diese Umsetzung den Drop-Tests innerhalb der Produktion nicht Stand gehalten haben soll. Weiterhin soll das iPhone 8 genau wie auch schon das iPhone 7 Plus mit 3 GigaByte Arbeitsspeicher auskommen. In den Speichergrößen soll man sich wohl auf 64GB und 256GB festgelegt haben.

Based on the information from the supply chain, one of the three new iPhone devices that will be released in this year’s second half will be a top-of-line model with standout features. This high-end iPhone will be the first in the device series to have an AMOLED display that is 5.8 inches in size and 2K in resolution. However, Apple will not implement the curved display design for the high-end iPhone because there are issues with the 3D glass in terms of production yield and drop test results. Thus, the next high-end iPhone is expected to have the same 2.5D glass for display cover as the current models.

TrendForce also expects the next high-end iPhone to incorporate the 3D Sensing technology that can be used to provide facial recognition and features related to augmented reality (AR).

The other two upcoming iPhone models are sized 5.5 and 4.7 inches, respectively. In contrast with the high-end counterpart, both will retain LCD for their displays. In terms of memory specifications, the 5.5-inch model will have 3GB while the 4.7-inch model will have 2GB. As for storage options, both the 5.5- and the 4.7-inch models are expected to include the maximum option of 256GB.