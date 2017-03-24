Misfit Vapor Smartwatch kommt mit Android Wear 2.0

Zu Beginn des Jahres stellte der Hersteller von Fitnessgadgets Misfit eine Smartwatch mit dem Namen Vapor vor. Diese sollte ursprünglich mit einem eigenen Betriebssystem auf Basis von Android Wear auf den Markt kommen. Diese Eigenentwicklung scheint man nun ad acta gelegt zu haben und veröffentlicht das Gerät mit Android Wear 2.0.

Das Gerät besitzt einen 1,39 Zoll großen runden AMOLED Bildschirm mit einer Auflösung von 326 Pixeln ppi. Der Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 Prozessor soll für genügend Power innerhalb der Uhr sorgen und kann auf 4 Gigabyte internen Speicher zurückgreifen. Bluetooth und WLAN sind natürlich genauso wie ein Beschleunigungssensor, ein Altimeter, ein Gyroskop, ein Herzfrequenzmesser, GPS und ein Mikrofon mit an Bord und sollen für ein gutes Fitnesstracking sorgen. Ein Touchpanel am Rahmen wird eine reibungslose Bedienung und ein einfaches Scrollen durch die Menüs ermöglichen ohne dabei auf den Bildschirm drücken zu müssen. Bis 50 Meter wasserdicht ist das Gerät außerdem. Nachdem man sich nun für Android Wear 2.0 entschieden hat, werden folgende Key-Features mit an Bord sein:

A useful, customized watch face

You’ll be able to personalize your watch face with glanceable info from your favorite apps, so that you can check your next appointment, stock performance, fitness goals, and more. You can even customize your watch face with app shortcuts and well as thousands of watch face styles to fit your fashion.

An enhanced fitness experience

You’ll of course be able to see your calories, pace, distance, and heart rate for your runs, walks, and bike rides, and all of your stats and info will be compatible with Google Fit.

On-board music functionality

Leave your phone at home and listen to hundreds of songs on the go.

Hundreds of apps at launch

Whether you use an Android phone or iPhone, you’ll be able to use apps like Foursquare, Google Fit, Google MapsTM, Google Play™ Music, Lifesum, Google Messenger, Runkeeper, Runtastic, Strava, Uber, and many more.

Google Assistant built-in

Android Wear 2.0 brings the Google Assistant to your wrist. Just a press of a button and say “Ok Google”. Get things done and find answers even when your hands are full. You can ask about the weather, navigate to a destination, remind yourself to call mom when you get home, or turn off the lights