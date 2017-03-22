Neue Apple Watch Armbänder für den Frühling vorgestellt

Wer es etwas kostspieliger mag, kann zu den Hermés Armbändern greifen, die mit 499 Euro bzw. 349 Euro ordentlich in euer Portemonnaie greifen. Für diesen schmalen Schein erhaltet ihr das Bleu Zéphyr Epsom Leder Double Tour, das Double Buckle Cuff in Fauve Barenia Leder (beide 38mm), das Single Tour in Lime Epsom Leder oder das Single Tour in Colvert Swift Leder (beide 42mm).

Auch das Sportarmband wird in Kamelie, Himmelblau und Kiesel (je 59 Euro) neben dem klassischen Lederarmband in Rot, Taupe, Sattelbraun, Mitternachtsblau, Schwarz und Saphir (je 159 Euro) in neuen Farben angeboten.

Featuring New Striped Woven Nylon, Nike Sport and Apple Watch Hermès Bands

Today, Apple introduced a new lineup of fresh and bright band colors that give customers more opportunity than ever to personalize and customize their Apple Watch. Highlights for the season include a wide stripe Woven Nylon band, standalone Nike Sport Bands and beautifully crafted Apple Watch Hermès bands in striking new colors. All-new bands are available to order today from apple.com and for purchase at select Apple Stores, Apple Authorized Resellers and carriers in late March.

Apple Watch

New band colors in a fresh and bright palette.

Apple Watch Series 2 is rated water resistant 50 meters for swimming.

<p>Woven Nylon bands now available in a colorful wide stripe.</p>

<p>New band colors in a fresh and bright palette.</p>

<p>Apple Watch Series 2 is rated water resistant 50 meters for swimming.</p>

The new collection of bands include:Sport in Pebble, Azure and Camellia

Woven Nylon in Berry, Tahoe Blue, Orange, Red, Pollen and Midnight Blue

Classic Buckle with new buckle design in Sapphire, Berry and Taupe

Apple Watch Nike+

The Nike Sport Bands will now be sold separately in:

Anthracite/Black

Pure Platinum/White

Volt/Black

New Apple Watch Nike+ models will include 38mm and 42mm Space Grey Aluminum Case with Anthracite/Black Sport Band and 38mm and 42mm Silver Aluminum Case with Pure Platinum/White Sport Band.

Apple Watch Hermès

The new Double Tour in Bleu Zéphyr Epsom leather Hermès band for Apple Watch Series 2.

The new Single Tour in Lime Epsom leather Hermès band for Apple Watch Series 2.

<p>The new Single Tour in Colvert Swift leather Hermès band for Apple Watch Series 2.</p>

The newest expression of Apple Watch Hermès bands includes:38mm Double Tour in Bleu Zéphyr Epsom leather

38mm Double Buckle Cuff in Fauve Barenia leather

42mm Single Tour in Lime Epsom leather

42mm Single Tour in Colvert Swift leather

The collection expands with a new model that pairs Apple Watch Series 2 with the 38mm Double Buckle Cuff in Fauve Barenia calfskin leather and includes an exclusive Hermès Sport Band in signature orange.

Pricing and Availability

Apple Watch is available in two different case sizes, 38mm and 42mm. Apple Watch Series 1 is available in gold, rose gold, silver or space gray aluminum cases paired with a Sport Band and starts at just $269 (US); Apple Watch Series 2 is available in gold, rose gold, silver or space gray aluminum, or silver or space black stainless steel cases paired with a wide variety of bands starting at $369 (US); and the ceramic Apple Watch Edition starts at $1249 (US) from apple.com, Apple Stores and select Apple Authorized Resellers and carriers. For local availability, visit locate.apple.com. Apple Watch Nike+ starts at $369 (US) and Apple Watch Hermès starts at $1149 (US).

New Apple Watch and Apple Watch bands are available to order on apple.com beginning today in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Czech Republic, China, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Russia, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, the UK and the US. The Sport and Woven Nylon bands are $49 (US) and the Classic Buckle is $149 (US).

New Apple Watch Nike+ and Nike Sport bands are available to order on apple.com beginning today in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Czech Republic, China, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Russia, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, the UK and the US. The Nike Sport Band is $49 (US).

New Apple Watch Hermès and Apple Watch Hermès bands are available to order on apple.com and hermes.com beginning today in Australia, Belgium, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Italy, Japan, Russia, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Switzerland, UAE, the UK and the US. The Single Tour is $339 (US), the Double Tour is $489 (US) and the Double Buckle Cuff is $689 (US).

New Apple Watch, Apple Watch Nike+ and Apple Watch Hermès models and bands will be available at Apple Galaxy Macau in late March.

New Apple Watch Hermès models and bands will be available at Hermès in Taipei Bellavita in late March.

Apple Watch Series 2 requires iPhone 5 or later running iOS 10 or later. watchOS 3.2 will be available soon as a free software update. Some features are not available in all regions or all languages.

Every customer who buys Apple Watch from Apple will be offered free Personal Setup, in-store or online,* to help set up and personalize their new Apple Watch with calendars, notifications, apps and more.

Anyone who wants to learn the basics or go further with their new Apple Watch can register for a free workshop at any Apple Store.