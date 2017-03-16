OnePlus 3T – Schwarzes Modell in Kooperation mit Colette präsentiert

OnePlus hat gestern eine neue Farbe seines aktuellen Top-Modells 3T vorgestellt – es ist ein Smartphone in schwarz!

Das neue Modell ist in Zusammenarbeit mit Colette entstanden – einem französischen Modellabel. Das schwarze Gerät kommt in einer blauen Box daher. Dabei unterscheidet es sich in seiner Ausstattung überhaupt nicht von den anderen. Bisher konnte man das Gerät nur in Gunmetal und Gold kaufen.

Das Schwarz gefällt oder? Es gibt bestimmt eine Menge potentielle Käufer, die das eh schon ziemlich gute Gerät in Schwarz kaufen würden. Es gibt nur leider einen verdammt großen Haken dabei. Es gibt nur 250 Stück davon, die in Colette Stores in Paris ab 21. März verkauft werden. 479 Euro werden dafür aufgerufen. Warum man das Modell nur in solch einer geringen Stückzahl bereitstellt ist für mich nicht nachvollziehbar. Meiner Meinung nach kann man das Interesse der Käufer ruhig ausnutzen und die Nachfrage befriedigen.

Auszug aus dem Forum:

Friends,

At OnePlus, we focus on creating products with meticulous design and expert craftsmanship. This is a belief we share with colette. The iconic concept store in Paris has transcended boundaries to attract worldwide recognition with their high-end and exclusive product offering. Their approach mirrors our own, thanks to their exacting quality demands and detail-oriented work philosophy.

Our latest device epitomizes our work with colette, reflecting our shared attention to detail and devotion to experiences of unparalleled quality. The pop-ups we’ve hosted in collaboration with colette have drawn hundreds of OnePlus fans to Paris, and now we’re taking our partnership to the next level.

Together, we’re proud to announce the OnePlus 3T colette edition. The colette edition of the OnePlus 3T is a remarkable and painstakingly designed smartphone that brings the timeless class and unrivalled style of colette to OnePlus.

What is on offer here is the sleekest and most stunning OnePlus device to date. To celebrate the acclaimed fashion boutique’s 20th anniversary, we have produced 250 specially engraved units of the exclusive all-black OnePlus 3T featuring the famous colette logo.

To obtain your own device, you’ll need to act quickly. The OnePlus 3T colette edition will be available as a 128GB version for 479 Euros, exclusively at colette in Paris. Sales of this limited device start when colette opens its doors on the 21st of March at 11AM. And when we say limited, we mean limited. Early birds will also receive a free pair of OnePlus Bullets to go along with their device. This is your one and only chance to acquire this limited-edition device, so don’t miss it!

We can’t wait to greet you with your very own OnePlus 3T colette edition.

Never Settle.

Akis