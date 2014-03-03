Root für Galaxy S4 GT-I9505 mit Android 4.4.2 KitKat [Anleitung]

Seit kurzem hat Samsung das Update auf Android 4.4.2 KitKat für das Galaxy S4 GT-I9505 ausgerollt. Dank dem Entwickler und Hacker Chainfire ist nun auch ein Root der Android-Version auf dem Galaxy S4 möglich. In diesem Beitrag findet ihr eine passende Anleitung zum Root-Prozess.

Bevor es los geht, sollte man sich im Klaren sein, dass die Installation auf eigene Gefahr ist und die Garantie verloren geht.

Voraussetzungen:

Sofern die Voraussetzungen gegeben sind, müsst ihr nur noch der folgenden Anleitung (auf Englisch) folgen.

How to root Android 4.4.2 KitKat on Galaxy S4

Step 1: Download both the Chainfire Auto-Root package and Odin3 from the links above, and extract them to a convenient location on your PC.

Step 2: Put your Galaxy S4 into Download mode. This can be done by powering down the device and turning it back on by pressing and holding the volume down + power keys. Follow on-screen instructions to achieve Download mode.

Step 3: Fire up Odin on your PC and connect your phone (in Download mode) via USB cable. Let Odin configure things if it’s the first run – when device is properly connected, one of the COM boxes on top will turn yellow along with it containing a COM Port number.

Step 4: In Odin, click on PDA and select the CF Auto-Root file that you download in Step 1. Also check that Auto Reboot and F. Reset Time are ticked in Odin, whilst leaving all other settings as they are.

Step 5: Hit the Start button when ready. The process should take hardly a minute after which your device will automatically boot into recovery and set the SuperSU binaries in place.