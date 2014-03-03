Root für Galaxy S4 GT-I9505 mit Android 4.4.2 KitKat [Anleitung]

Seit kurzem hat Samsung das Update auf Android 4.4.2 KitKat für das Galaxy S4 GT-I9505 ausgerollt. Dank dem Entwickler und Hacker Chainfire ist nun auch ein Root der Android-Version auf dem Galaxy S4 möglich. In diesem Beitrag findet ihr eine passende Anleitung zum Root-Prozess.
Bevor es los geht, sollte man sich im Klaren sein, dass die Installation auf eigene Gefahr ist und die Garantie verloren geht.
Voraussetzungen:
- Galaxy S4 GT-I9505 mit der Firmware I9505XXUFNA1 (nur die internationale Variante wird unterstützt)
- Chainfire’s CF-Auto-Root Oackage mit SuperSU fix (Download)
- Samsung Android USB Treiber installieren und richtig einstellen
- USB Debugging Mode auf dem Smartphone aktivieren
- Odin3 Flashing Software (Download)
- Backup eurer Daten erstellen.
- Zumindest 80% Batterie-Ladung auf dem Smartphone haben
Sofern die Voraussetzungen gegeben sind, müsst ihr nur noch der folgenden Anleitung (auf Englisch) folgen.
How to root Android 4.4.2 KitKat on Galaxy S4
Step 1: Download both the Chainfire Auto-Root package and Odin3 from the links above, and extract them to a convenient location on your PC.
Step 2: Put your Galaxy S4 into Download mode. This can be done by powering down the device and turning it back on by pressing and holding the volume down + power keys. Follow on-screen instructions to achieve Download mode.
Step 3: Fire up Odin on your PC and connect your phone (in Download mode) via USB cable. Let Odin configure things if it’s the first run – when device is properly connected, one of the COM boxes on top will turn yellow along with it containing a COM Port number.
Step 4: In Odin, click on PDA and select the CF Auto-Root file that you download in Step 1. Also check that Auto Reboot and F. Reset Time are ticked in Odin, whilst leaving all other settings as they are.
Step 5: Hit the Start button when ready. The process should take hardly a minute after which your device will automatically boot into recovery and set the SuperSU binaries in place.
Nach diesem Prozess seid ihr fertig und euer Galaxy S4 weist einen Root(-Zugriff) auf.
Quelle: redmondpie
HILFE!!!
Hallo,
ich habe die Anleitung genau befolgt, jedoch startet mein S4 nicht mehr. Es bleibt beim Samsung Logo hängen und oben links in der Ecke steht: Kernel is not seandroid enforcing Set warranty Bit: Kernel. Was muss ich tun damit ich entwerde Root habe oder es wieder starten kann?
Danke im Vorraus
Wenn dein Handy wirklich nicht mehr an geht, und vor dem Root immer angegangen ist. Hat der Root dein Handy zerstört, bzw. Hab ich ein Samsung Galaxy S5. Android Version : 4.4.2. Du hast somit dein eignes Handy zur untergang geführt.
Hallo
Such dir die Anleitung im Netz wie man Hard Reset beim Handy durch führt dann dauert es eine Ewigkeit aber das Handy funktioniert dann wieder.
du musst dir die firmwere neu runterladen.z.b auf sammobile.de und sie im downloadmodus instalieren,